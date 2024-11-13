Man City linked with £25m man who Pep Guardiola has 'had an eye on' since Preston North End spell

By George Hodgson
Published 13th Nov 2024, 08:37 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 08:37 GMT
Sepp van den Berg of BrentfordSepp van den Berg of Brentford
Sepp van den Berg of Brentford | Getty Images
He joined Brentford in the summer for a reported fee of £25million

Former Preston North End loan star Sepp van den Berg is reportedly a target for Manchester City.

Should Pep Guardiola extend his contract at the Etihad Stadium beyond next summer, a defender is reportedly high on his wish list. And, according to reports, Sepp van den Berg is one of two players being eyed by the 53-year-old.

It’s suggested that Guardiola has ‘kept an eye on’ the Dutchman’s progress, ever since his loan spell with PNE. The Lilywhites brought van den Berg in from Liverpool, in February 2021. After that short stint at Deepdale, he returned on a season-long loan - racking up 65 appearances in total.

After that, van den Berg moved to Schalke and Mainz on loan - before securing a permanent move to Brentford in the summer. The Bees paid a reported £25m to sign him from Liverpool, with the 22-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a five year deal.

Van den Berg has since made 12 appearances in all competitions, with nine in the Premier League. It is claimed that a move away from the Bees would be unlikely, before next summer. The six-foot-four defender has played at right back and centre-back in Thomas Frank’s team.

