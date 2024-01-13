Liverpool recall talks confirmed by Preston North End boss in Calvin Ramsay update
PNE signed the former Aberdeen defender, in the summer transfer window, on loan
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed Liverpool are set to recall Calvin Ramsay from his loan spell.
Ramsay was PNE's first signing of the summer transfer window, on a season long deal. He joined up for pre-season late though, due to rehabilitation on an injury from the previous season. And, on the eve of the new campaign, Ramsay suffered a knee problem which ruled him out for almost four months.
The Scot debuted in late November, off the bench at Middlesbrough - before starting against Queens Park Rangers a few days later. Those two outings, though, remain his only two appearances in Preston colours. Covid set the 20-year-old back over the festive period and he has not made recent match day squads.
After the win over Bristol City on Saturday, Lowe said: "We've got no information on it yet, but Liverpool are calling him back. We are just waiting on them to officially announce it, but he has gone back to Liverpool yeah."
PNE's boss Lowe wished the player all the best and on his fitness, added: "He had been fit. The first time he went back was for a setback, but he trained every day. He came back to us in November time and the last few weeks, when he was available, his fitness was fine.
"He had Covid obviously, but in terms of fitness - it was an issue because he wasn't fit enough to be selected early doors. He was then fit and available, coming up against Middlesbrough and starting against QPR. After that, he wasn't and it'd only been the last week or so he was back fit."