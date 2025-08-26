Sam Greenwood | Getty Images

He spent last season on loan with the Lilywhites from Leeds United

Sam Greenwood is reportedly set for a €4m move to Poland following his loan spell at Preston North End.

The Lilywhites took the attacking midfielder on a season-long loan from Leeds United last season. Upon returning to Elland Road this summer, Greenwood has not been involved with the first-team.

Following reports of Leeds looking to cash in on a sale, it has now been claimed - by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano - that Greenwood is heading to Pogon Szczecin.

It’s suggested that Greenwood will sign a three-year deal with option at Stadion Miejski. If the reported transfer fee is correct, it would represent a record buy in the Ekstraklasa.

North End had an option-to-buy the former Arsenal and Sunderland youngster for £1.5m but opted against it, after an underwhelming second half to the season.

Greenwood was instrumental for PNE in the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, with seven goals and two assists in all competitions. After the turn of the year, he added one more assist.

The 23-year-old made 45 appearances in total for Preston - seven more than he managed with Middlesbrough the campaign prior.

For Boro, Greenwood scored five goals and assisted three but endured a similar second-half spell to at Deepdale. The versatile attacker’s contract at Leeds expires in the summer of 2026.