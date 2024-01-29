Ali Al-Hamadi has signed for Ipswich Town

Preston North End were once being linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi, but he could now debut against the Lilywhites.

Indeed, Ipswich Town have completed a late January swoop for the Iraq international. Reports suggest that the Tractor Boys - who are pushing for back-to-back promotions - have paid £1million up front to land Al-Hamadi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has signed a contract until 2028 at Portman Road and will 'join up with his new teammates in the coming days' - after Iraq's exit from the Asian Cup. Town's new number 16 scored 27 goals in 48 appearances for Wimbledon, having signed from Wycombe one year ago.

In May 2023, PNE were claimed to be 'plotting' a move for Al-Hamadi - along with league rivals Bristol City. That was after the attacker scored 10 goals in 19 outings, to help keep Wimbledon in League Two amid the threat of relegation. He will now be looking to fire Ipswich to the Premier League.

On his new signing, Town boss Kieran McKenna said: "Ali is a very exciting young striker who we feel has great attributes and a lot of room to continue to develop. He’s had a really good first 12 months of regular senior football and has had a significant impact at AFC Wimbledon.