Preston North End linked striker could now debut at Deepdale as Ipswich Town complete £1m deal
Ipswich Town have a new signing in the building ahead of Saturday's trip to PNE
Preston North End were once being linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi, but he could now debut against the Lilywhites.
Indeed, Ipswich Town have completed a late January swoop for the Iraq international. Reports suggest that the Tractor Boys - who are pushing for back-to-back promotions - have paid £1million up front to land Al-Hamadi.
He has signed a contract until 2028 at Portman Road and will 'join up with his new teammates in the coming days' - after Iraq's exit from the Asian Cup. Town's new number 16 scored 27 goals in 48 appearances for Wimbledon, having signed from Wycombe one year ago.
In May 2023, PNE were claimed to be 'plotting' a move for Al-Hamadi - along with league rivals Bristol City. That was after the attacker scored 10 goals in 19 outings, to help keep Wimbledon in League Two amid the threat of relegation. He will now be looking to fire Ipswich to the Premier League.
On his new signing, Town boss Kieran McKenna said: "Ali is a very exciting young striker who we feel has great attributes and a lot of room to continue to develop. He’s had a really good first 12 months of regular senior football and has had a significant impact at AFC Wimbledon.