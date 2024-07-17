Tom Wilkinson | Workington AFC

PNE released the defender this summer

Young defender Tom Wilkinson has found himself a new club after leaving Preston North End this summer.

The centre-back’s two-year scholarship came to an end with the Lilywhites, and he was not offered a professional contract. PNE offered deals to four players: Tommy Davis, Cole McGhee, Kacper Pasiek and Kaedyn Kamara.

But, Wilkinson has found a new home ahead of the new season. The defender has signed for Workington AFC, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division. It is the same club PNE’s Kitt Nelson spent time at on loan last season.

Wilkinson had been training with the Reds, and after playing in a goalless draw against Carlisle United he was signed permanently. He then went on to feature in a defeat to Penrith, with the next game against Morecambe on Saturday.

Elsewhere on the non-league scene, former PNE pro Jacob Holland-Wilkinson is on trial at Southport. He scored the winner against North End, in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly. After leaving in the summer of 2022, the front man went into Stoke City’s Under-21 side for a year.

Spells at Lancaster City and Bury followed, with Holland-Wilkinson leaving the latter - his hometown club - this summer. If he earns a contract at The Big Help Stadium, the forward could partner ex-PNE man Jamie Proctor in attack. The 32-year-old joined the club this week.