Preston North End finished the transfer window with no new signings, but other Championship clubs were getting business done right up until Thursday's deadline.
North End's Lancashire rivals, Blackburn Rovers, went right down to the wire with three new recruits brought in after Adam Wharton's big money move to Crystal Palace. Elsewhere, Leeds United, Coventry City, Bristol City, Hull and plenty others added to their squads.
Here is a round-up of every incoming across the second tier
1. Birmingham City
Andre Dozell (loan), Alex Pritchard, Seung-ho Paik
2. Blackburn Rovers
Arnor Sigurdsson, Yasin Ayari (loan), Ben Chrisene (loan), Connor O'Riordan, Kyle McFazdean, Billy Koumetio (loan), Duncan McGuire (loan with option), John Fleck
3. Bristol City
Jack Griffin, Jack Hooper, Adam Murphy, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Scott Twine (loan), Josh Stokes, Adedire Mebude (loan), Max Bird (loaned back to Derby)
4. Cardiff City
Ryotaro Tsunoda, David Turnbull, Ethan Horvath, Josh Wilson-Esbrand (loan), Famara Diedhiou (loan), Nat Phillips (loan)