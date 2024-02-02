News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Every Championship signing club-by-club after transfer deadline day business

Plenty of Championship clubs were busy on transfer deadline day

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:24 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 11:31 GMT

Preston North End finished the transfer window with no new signings, but other Championship clubs were getting business done right up until Thursday's deadline.

North End's Lancashire rivals, Blackburn Rovers, went right down to the wire with three new recruits brought in after Adam Wharton's big money move to Crystal Palace. Elsewhere, Leeds United, Coventry City, Bristol City, Hull and plenty others added to their squads.

Here is a round-up of every incoming across the second tier

Andre Dozell (loan), Alex Pritchard, Seung-ho Paik

1. Birmingham City

Andre Dozell (loan), Alex Pritchard, Seung-ho Paik

Photo Sales
Arnor Sigurdsson, Yasin Ayari (loan), Ben Chrisene (loan), Connor O'Riordan, Kyle McFazdean, Billy Koumetio (loan), Duncan McGuire (loan with option), John Fleck

2. Blackburn Rovers

Arnor Sigurdsson, Yasin Ayari (loan), Ben Chrisene (loan), Connor O'Riordan, Kyle McFazdean, Billy Koumetio (loan), Duncan McGuire (loan with option), John Fleck

Photo Sales
Jack Griffin, Jack Hooper, Adam Murphy, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Scott Twine (loan), Josh Stokes, Adedire Mebude (loan), Max Bird (loaned back to Derby)

3. Bristol City

Jack Griffin, Jack Hooper, Adam Murphy, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Scott Twine (loan), Josh Stokes, Adedire Mebude (loan), Max Bird (loaned back to Derby)

Photo Sales
Ryotaro Tsunoda, David Turnbull, Ethan Horvath, Josh Wilson-Esbrand (loan), Famara Diedhiou (loan), Nat Phillips (loan)

4. Cardiff City

Ryotaro Tsunoda, David Turnbull, Ethan Horvath, Josh Wilson-Esbrand (loan), Famara Diedhiou (loan), Nat Phillips (loan)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:The ChampionshipPreston North End