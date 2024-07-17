Sinclair Armstrong | Getty Images

The latest Championship transfer talk

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Wednesday, 17 July.

Potters accept offer for midfielder

According to reports, Stoke City are set to lose Josh Laurent after accepting a bid from Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor. The 29-year-old had entered the final year of his contract at the bet365 Stadium and there had been speculation about his future, with Birmingham City credited with interest. But, a ‘formal offer’ is said to be on the table from Sivasspor - with Stoke ‘willing’ to let Laurent leave for the right price. A fee is claimed to be agreed, but TEAMtalk report that Laurent has rejected the move and wants to explore other opportunities.

QPR striker interesting clubs

Bristol City are being heavily linked with a move for QPR front man Sinclair Armstrong. However, it’s reported by West London Sport that Stoke City are ‘expected’ to submit an offer for the 21-year-old. Armstrong joined from Shamrock Rovers in 2020 and has emerged on to the first team scene over the last couple of years. QPR triggered an extra year in the Irishman’s contract this summer. Armstrong scored three goals and assisted three last season.

Pair on trial at Portsmouth

Pompey, according to journalist Andrew Moon, have two players on trial at the club. Both played in Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly against Gosport Borough. One of them is Jamal Baptiste, a 20-year-old centre-back who left Manchester City this year. The defender has played for England Under-19s and was on loan at Belgian club Lommel SK last season. The other player is 17-year-old Derry City forward Sean Patton - who was actually loaned to Finn Harps this month.

Trio chasing former Celtic man

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Portsmouth are all claimed to have joined Bolton Wanderers in the race for Karamoko Dembele. The Brest winger spent last season at Bloomfield Road, where he scored eight goals and assisted 13 in League One. This week, Bolton were said to have made a ‘significant offer’ for the attacker. But, journalist Darren Witcoop reports that there are also offers on the table from the Championship trio.