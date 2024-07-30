Bristol City striker Tommy Conway is currently with the Scotland Under-21 squad. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Latest Championship transfer news and rumours

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Tuesday, 30 July.

PNE’s Lancashire rivals eye double swoop

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign striker Makhtar Gueye from RWD Molenbeek. It is claimed that the 26-year-old is having a medical at Ewood Park, after scoring 11 goals last season. Attacking reinforcements are being targeted at Blackburn, amid possible exits for both Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher. And another player Rovers are looking at is free agent, Andreas Weimann. The Austrian left Bristol City this summer upon the expiry of his contract, having spent the second half of the season on loan at West Brom.

Leeds United plot move

Birmingham City are splashing the cash after relegation to League One, but they could now lose a key player this summer. Latest reports suggest that Leeds United are interested in Blues man Jordan James. The 20-year-old midfielder could replace Glen Kamara, who has been sold to Rennes for a fee reportedly in excess of £8m. James, a Wales international, has made 105 appearances for Birmingham and scored 10 goals.

Boro set sights on striker

Tommy Conway’s future is evidently away from Bristol City, with the centre-forward not signing a new contract and subsequently training with the under-21s. The Robins are looking to cash in on the front man - and interest from Middlesbrough has now emerged. Conway has been heavily linked with Celtic and Wolves this summer, too. But, it’s stated that initial discussions are ongoing with Boro - though no deal has been agreed yet. Conway earned a call-up to Scotland’s squad for Euro 2024, having top scored at Ashton Gate for the past two seasons.

Blades make move for full back