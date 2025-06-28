All 42 confirmed signings in the Championship so far as Derby County, QPR and Millwall add - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 28th Jun 2025, 08:00 BST

Preston North End have signed five players so far this summer

Championship fixtures were released on Thursday and clubs continue to get business done ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Preston North End’s last recruit was Daniel Jebbison, who became the Lilywhites first loan addition of the summer. The AFC Bournemouth striker has followed Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Jordan Thompson and Thierry Small to the club.

Elsewhere, Derby County and Millwall have snapped up strikers Carlton Morris and Josh Coburn, respectively. The Lions reportedly broke their transfer record to land the Middlesbrough front man, who was on loan last season at The Den.

There’s plenty still to do for PNE but only one club has made more than their five additions, with Norwich City having recruited six fresh faces to date. Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester, Ipswich and Middlesbrough are yet to recruit.

Here is a full run down of the business done by clubs in the second tier...

