All 112 Championship signings made this summer as Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Cardiff City add

By George Hodgson
Published 5th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST

Business continues to get done in the second tier

Have you been keeping up to date with all the business done in the Championship?

If not, we’ve complied a list below of every signing made so far in the division...

Aodhan Doherty, Makhtar Gueye, Exauce Mafoumbi, Kyle McFadzean, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth

1. Blackburn Rovers

Aodhan Doherty, Makhtar Gueye, Exauce Mafoumbi, Kyle McFadzean, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fally Mayulu, Yu Hirakawa, Sinclair Armstrong, Marcus McGuane, George Earthy, Scott Twine

2. Bristol City

Fally Mayulu, Yu Hirakawa, Sinclair Armstrong, Marcus McGuane, George Earthy, Scott Twine | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Shurandy Sambo, Maxime Esteve, Mike Tresor, Vaclav Hladky, Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Joe Worrall, Etienne Green, Bashir Humphreys

3. Burnley

Shurandy Sambo, Maxime Esteve, Mike Tresor, Vaclav Hladky, Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Joe Worrall, Etienne Green, Bashir Humphreys | JEROEN PUTMANS

Photo Sales
Chris Willock, Calum Chambers, Wilfried Kanga, Anwar El Ghazi, Jesper Daland, Will Fish, Alex Robertson

4. Cardiff City

Chris Willock, Calum Chambers, Wilfried Kanga, Anwar El Ghazi, Jesper Daland, Will Fish, Alex Robertson | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn RoversSunderlandCardiff City
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice