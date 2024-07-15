Preston North End have made two signings so far in the summer transfer window.
Sam Greenwood has been brought in on loan from Leeds United - while Stefan Teitur Thordarson has arrived on a permanent deal from Silkeborg. But, what about the rest of the Championship, as the start of the new season nears?
Here’s the incoming business done by all 24 clubs, to date...
1. Blackburn Rovers
Aodhan Doherty, Makhtar Gueye, Exauce Mafoumbi, Kyle McFadzean, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth | Getty Images
2. Bristol City
Fally Mayulu, Yu Hirakawa, Sinclair Armstrong, Marcus McGuane, George Earthy, Scott Twine | Getty Images
3. Burnley
Shurandy Sambo, Maxime Esteve, Mike Tresor, Vaclav Hladky, Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Joe Worrall, Etienne Green, Bashir Humphreys | JEROEN PUTMANS
4. Cardiff City
Chris Willock, Calum Chambers, Wilfried Kanga, Anwar El Ghazi, Jesper Daland, Will Fish, Alex Robertson | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.