All 75 Championship signings made so far as Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Derby County lead the way

Plenty of business has been done in the Championship

Preston North End have made two signings so far in the summer transfer window.

Sam Greenwood has been brought in on loan from Leeds United - while Stefan Teitur Thordarson has arrived on a permanent deal from Silkeborg. But, what about the rest of the Championship, as the start of the new season nears?

Here’s the incoming business done by all 24 clubs, to date...

Aodhan Doherty, Makhtar Gueye, Exauce Mafoumbi, Kyle McFadzean, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth

1. Blackburn Rovers

Fally Mayulu, Yu Hirakawa, Sinclair Armstrong, Marcus McGuane, George Earthy, Scott Twine

2. Bristol City

Shurandy Sambo, Maxime Esteve, Mike Tresor, Vaclav Hladky, Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Joe Worrall, Etienne Green, Bashir Humphreys

3. Burnley

Chris Willock, Calum Chambers, Wilfried Kanga, Anwar El Ghazi, Jesper Daland, Will Fish, Alex Robertson

4. Cardiff City

