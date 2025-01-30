Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transfer window closes on February 3 at 11pm

Here are your Championship transfer headlines for Thursday, 30 January.

Leeds United approach rejected

Southampton have turned down a loan approach from Leeds United for Cameron Archer, according to reports. The former Preston North End loan star signed for the Saints in the summer and is their top scorer with five in all competitions. Leeds are said to be ‘long term admirers’ of Archer, who also had a successful spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough - before joining Sheffield United and then returning to Aston Villa. Game time under new Saints boss Ivan Juric has been limited for him.

Cameron Archer was a huge hit for PNE on loan in 2022 | Camera Sport

Hatters move for front man

It’s been a struggling start for Matt Bloomfield at Luton Town. After drawing his first game as boss versus Preston, the Hatters have lost to Oxford United and Millwall. But, the Kenilworth Road club are eyeing a busy end to the transfer window. After signing Wigan Athletic star Thelo Aasgaard and Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones, a £1.5m bid has now reportedly been accepted for Exeter City striker Millenic Alli. Big bids for Richard Kone at Wycombe are said to have been rejected with Luton moving on to the 24-year-old.

North End transfer state of play

Paul Heckingbottom has lost captain Ben Whiteman to a nasty ankle injury - and the Lilywhites boss hasn’t ruled out further business in the final few days of the transfer window. The North End chief admits it won’t be easy but wants Preston to be ready to act.

He said: “We got two players who we know were desperate to come here and fit into what we're about, which is great. So now we've got that balance and we've got the squad that we need, but we have to be ready at the drop of a hat, if something happens or an opportunity is created.

“Generally, towards the end of the window we're not instigating anything. But the amount of frantic action that's generally needed, or people think they have to do towards the end of the window, means there's always a knock-on effect. So, I would have thought we'd be involved in it somehow.”

Conflicting Rovers transfer reports

Reports from overseas have suggested Augustus Kargbo has landed in England ahead of a move to Blackburn Rovers from Cesena. The Ewood Park club - who host PNE in Friday night’s Lancashire derby - have been strongly linked with the Serie B striker. However, Rovers reporter Elliott Jackson has played down talk of the Sierra Leone international being in the UK. It’s stated that Kargbo, 25, is still a ‘live target’ but a fee is yet to be agreed.

Millwall swoop for Wolves man

Luke Cundle looks set to join the Lions on a permanent deal. There has been speculation around the midfielder’s future this month with Preston and Swansea City both linked. But, The Telegraph’s John Percy reports on Thursday that a £1m deal has been agreed with the Molineux club and that Cundle is heading to The Den for a medical. Cundle has had loan spells in the Championship with Swansea, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City.