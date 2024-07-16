Chris Basham | National World

Plenty of former Championship players available as free agents

The 2024-25 Championship campaign is less than a month away, as Preston North End aim to get more transfer business over the line.

So far this summer, Ryan Lowe has added two players to his squad - Sam Greenwood on loan from Leeds and Stefan Teitur Thordarson, on a permanent deal from Silkeborg. The PNE boss will be targeting another three additions or so, and he has tapped into the free agent market before.

This summer, there are a whole host of experienced Championship players who remain without a club. And, our colleagues at the Yorkshire Evening Post have compiled a list of them all... have a read below!

Goalkeepers

Asmir Begovic (QPR), Ryan Schofield (Portsmouth), Jordan Amissah (Sheffield United), Liam Roberts (Middlesbrough), Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall), Blondy Nna Noukeu (Stoke City), David Robson (Hull City)

Defenders

Liam Cooper (Leeds United), John Egan (Sheffield United), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Cody Drameh (Leeds United), Dimitrios Giannoulis (Norwich City), Dan Potts (Luton Town), Cyrus Christie (Hull City), Osman Kakay (QPR), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Chris Basham (Sheffield United), Erik Pieters (West Brom)

Danny Batth (Norwich City), Ciaran Clark (Stoke City), Martin Kelly (West Brom), Steve Seddon (Oxford United), Jack Endacott (Plymouth Argyle), Oscar Hals (Plymouth Argyle), Aaron Drewe (QPR), Duncan Idehen (Bristol City), Haji Mnoga (Portsmouth), Josh Dockerill (Portsmouth), Greg Cunningham (PNE)

Midfielders

Andre Dozzell (QPR), Bradley Dack (Sunderland), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Andres Weimann (Bristol City), Yann M’Vila (West Brom), Jack Cork (Burnley), Adam Reach (West Brom), Matty James (Bristol City), Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town), Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City)

Liam Walsh (Swansea City), Jake Livermore (Watford), Korey Smith (Derby County), Elliot Thorpe (Luton Town), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Marcus Browne (Oxford United), Harry Jewitt-White (Portsmouth), James Henry (Oxford United), Liam Vincent (Portsmouth), Ben Woodburn (PNE)

Forwards

Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City), Wesley (Stoke City), Ian Poveda (Leeds United), Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City), D’Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City), Matt Phillips (West Brom)

Josh Martin (Portsmouth), Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Vaughn Covil (Hull City), Ellis Taylor (Sunderland), Albert Adomah (QPR), Dwight Gayle (Derby County), Martyn Waghorn (Derby County)