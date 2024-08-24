All 174 signings made in the Championship this summer as Swansea City, Burnley and Sunderland add

By George Hodgson
Published 24th Aug 2024, 09:06 BST

A round-up of every transfer completed in the Championship so far this summer

There are six days left for Championship clubs to wheel and deal in the transfer window, with deadline day next Friday.

Preston North End have made four additions in Stefan Thordarson, Sam Greenwood, Jeppe Okkels and Kaine Kesler-Hayden - new manager Paul Heckingbottom would like to do more business before close of play. But, what have the rest of the division been up to this summer?

Here, we go through all 174 signings completed in the Championship...

Aodhan Doherty, Makhtar Gueye, Exauce Mafoumbi, Kyle McFadzean, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth

1. Blackburn Rovers

Aodhan Doherty, Makhtar Gueye, Exauce Mafoumbi, Kyle McFadzean, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth | Getty Images

Fally Mayulu, Yu Hirakawa, Sinclair Armstrong, Marcus McGuane, George Earthy, Scott Twine

2. Bristol City

Fally Mayulu, Yu Hirakawa, Sinclair Armstrong, Marcus McGuane, George Earthy, Scott Twine | Getty Images

Shurandy Sambo, Maxime Esteve, Mike Tresor, Vaclav Hladky, Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Joe Worrall, Etienne Green, Bashir Humphreys

3. Burnley

Shurandy Sambo, Maxime Esteve, Mike Tresor, Vaclav Hladky, Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Joe Worrall, Etienne Green, Bashir Humphreys | JEROEN PUTMANS

Chris Willock, Calum Chambers, Wilfried Kanga, Anwar El Ghazi, Jesper Daland, Will Fish, Alex Robertson

4. Cardiff City

Chris Willock, Calum Chambers, Wilfried Kanga, Anwar El Ghazi, Jesper Daland, Will Fish, Alex Robertson | Getty Images

