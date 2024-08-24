There are six days left for Championship clubs to wheel and deal in the transfer window, with deadline day next Friday.
Preston North End have made four additions in Stefan Thordarson, Sam Greenwood, Jeppe Okkels and Kaine Kesler-Hayden - new manager Paul Heckingbottom would like to do more business before close of play. But, what have the rest of the division been up to this summer?
Here, we go through all 174 signings completed in the Championship...
1. Blackburn Rovers
Aodhan Doherty, Makhtar Gueye, Exauce Mafoumbi, Kyle McFadzean, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth | Getty Images
2. Bristol City
Fally Mayulu, Yu Hirakawa, Sinclair Armstrong, Marcus McGuane, George Earthy, Scott Twine | Getty Images
3. Burnley
Shurandy Sambo, Maxime Esteve, Mike Tresor, Vaclav Hladky, Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Joe Worrall, Etienne Green, Bashir Humphreys | JEROEN PUTMANS
4. Cardiff City
Chris Willock, Calum Chambers, Wilfried Kanga, Anwar El Ghazi, Jesper Daland, Will Fish, Alex Robertson | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.