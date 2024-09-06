'Was always' - Ex-Burnley man speaks out after summer Preston North End transfer speculation
Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips has moved on from this summer’s transfer speculation, around Preston North End.
The Lilywhites were said to have enquired about the Tykes midfielder in the transfer window. But, a move never materialised - with PNE bringing in Iceland international Stefan Thordarson and Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood. Ex-Burnley and Morecambe man, Phillips, had a strong 2023/24 campaign - scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.
But, Barnsley sporting director Mladen Sormaz assured that the Oakwell outfit were under no pressure to sell their best players. The club managed to keep Phillips, who has already scored three league goals. He is under contract until 2026, with a one-year option. After last weekend’s win over Crawley Town, the number eight was asked about the rumours this summer.
“There was always going to be interest,” said Phillips, to the Barnsley Chronicle. “I had quite a good season last season. There was nothing set in stone where I was going to leave. I am quite happy here. I love playing my football for Barnsley.
“I am looking forward to doing well this season, hopefully getting the club where they want to be. We are not talking about promotions yet, but we have the quality to challenge at the top of the league. I have had a really good pre-season. I looked after myself and felt fit.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.