Jordan Williams

The Tykes have published their 2023/24 retained list

Preston North End were linked with a move for Barnsley defender Jordan Williams last year - and he’s now been released by the Tykes.

After losing in the League One play-off semi-final to Bolton Wanderers, the Oakwell outfit have released 11 players. Right back, Williams, is one of those - along with striker Devante Cole, midfielder Herbie Kane and wide man, Nicky Cadden. Robbie Cundy has also been let go.

PNE were said to be interested in Williams during the 2023 January transfer window. But, he swiftly had his contract extended by a year. He was snapped up from Huddersfield Town in 2018 and made 201 appearances for the club - 72 of those in the Championship.

The 24-year-old’s former club, Town, have appointed Barnsley’s old manager, Michael Duff. He was sacked by Swansea City last season. As for the Tykes, they are still on the search for a new boss - having parted ways with ex-PNE defender, Neill Collins, on the eve of the play-offs.