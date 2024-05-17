Once Preston North End-linked man among 11 players released by League One club
Preston North End were linked with a move for Barnsley defender Jordan Williams last year - and he’s now been released by the Tykes.
After losing in the League One play-off semi-final to Bolton Wanderers, the Oakwell outfit have released 11 players. Right back, Williams, is one of those - along with striker Devante Cole, midfielder Herbie Kane and wide man, Nicky Cadden. Robbie Cundy has also been let go.
PNE were said to be interested in Williams during the 2023 January transfer window. But, he swiftly had his contract extended by a year. He was snapped up from Huddersfield Town in 2018 and made 201 appearances for the club - 72 of those in the Championship.
The 24-year-old’s former club, Town, have appointed Barnsley’s old manager, Michael Duff. He was sacked by Swansea City last season. As for the Tykes, they are still on the search for a new boss - having parted ways with ex-PNE defender, Neill Collins, on the eve of the play-offs.
On the retained list, the club’s sporting director, Mladen Sormaz, said: "All five of the senior players leaving at the end of their contracts have served the Club with distinction and can leave Oakwell knowing they made a difference on and off the field. A special mention for Jordan, as a player he has been great, but as a captain and a leader he has really excelled. We wish them well for the future, I am sure they will always be welcomed back to Oakwell.”
