He won Player of the Year at PNE in 2016/17

Former Preston North End star Aiden McGeady has left Ayr United, by mutual agreement, after 15 months at the club.

The 38-year-old signed for the Scottish Championship side last July, taking up a dual role as player but also technical manager. He racked up 16 appearances for Ayr in 2023/24, scoring two goals. However, his time at Somerset Park has come to an end.

McGeady, who completed a degree in Sports Directorship earlier this year, joined Ayr from Hibernian - whom he played one season for. After his loan spell at Deepdale, in 2016/17, McGeady spent five years with Sunderland and also had a loan spell at Charlton Athletic, in 2020.

The ex-Celtic, Everton and Spartak Moscow man had a two-year contract at Ayr. Time has been called early on that though, with McGeady having not featured for the table-toppers so far this season. Off the pitch, managing director Graham Mathie is said to have shared ‘many of the same responsibilities’.

Speaking after Scott Brown’s arrival as manager in January, McGeady said: “I’ve got a dual role and Scott was a bit unsure of what that looked like. I explained I’ve been doing coaching with some of the young, reserve players. I told him if there’s anything he wants me to do, I’m here to support him.

“He then asked me to take half a dozen players for a shooting session, which I was more than happy to do. He also wanted some input on our set-pieces, so he involved me right away, which was good - you’re never sure of what will happen when a new manager comes in. He might have just wanted me as a player, but he’s happy for me to carry on the other roles I’ve been doing.”

McGeady was signed by PNE on transfer deadline day, in August 2016. On-loan from Everton, he scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 35 appearances. The ex-Republic of Ireland international was a huge hit at North End and won Player of the Year that season.