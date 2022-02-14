Preston North End cut ticket prices for the Championship clash with Reading at Deepdale

Seats now cost £15 adults, £10 seniors and young adults, and £5 juniors, with the reduction offer lasting until Friday at 6pm.

Under-11s tickets are priced £2 in all areas of the ground apart from the family stand where they cost £1.

The reduced prices apply to all the ground, with fans reminded that a section of the Bill Shankly Kop is open to home supporters for this game.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

Season card holders in other stands can relocate to the Kop and need to contact the ticket office to do that.

Supporters who have already purchased tickets for the game at full price can claim a refund for the difference in price but must do so by 6pm on Friday.

On the day of the game, normal matchday prices apply.