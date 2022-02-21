Preston North End put extra tickets on sale for away game at Coventry City
Preston North End have put an additional 500 tickets on sale for Saturday's away game at Coventry City.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:30 am
Their initial 1,900 allocation sold out last week and the fresh batch of tickets went on sale on Monday morning.
Tickets cost £25 adults, £20 concessions (Over-60s, 18-21, NUS card holders and members of the armed forces) and £15 for Under-15s.
North End also have coach travel on sale, priced £15 from Preston and Leyland.
PNE fans making the trip might be kept behind at the final whistle for a short time for safety reasons.