Preston North End put extra tickets on sale for away game at Coventry City

Their initial 1,900 allocation sold out last week and the fresh batch of tickets went on sale on Monday morning.

Tickets cost £25 adults, £20 concessions (Over-60s, 18-21, NUS card holders and members of the armed forces) and £15 for Under-15s.

North End also have coach travel on sale, priced £15 from Preston and Leyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coventry City Building Society Arena