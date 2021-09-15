PNE player ratings: Sheffield United 2 Preston North End 2

Emil Riis netted a 95th minute equaliser for the Lilywhites, time almost up when he fired home Jordan Storey's cross.

Daniel Johnson had scored in the first half, the PNE skipper levelling the game up after Morgan Gibbs-White's early opener.

The Blades regained the lead in the 84th minute through Sander Berge before Riis' late intervention earned the visitors a point.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the clash.

1. Daniel Iversen 8 The PNE goalkeeper made a great late save to deny John Fleck in a one-on-one. Berge's goal went through his legs but was struck with power. Photo: Alex Dodd, Camerasport Photo Sales

2. Jordan Storey 7 Decent display at the back against a lively United front line. Caught stepping out for Fleck's chance which Iversen saved. Photo: Alex Dodd, Camerasport Photo Sales

3. Patrick Bauer 7 The German centre-half gave the ball away for Sheffield United's first goal but recovered to have a steady enough game. Photo: Alex Dodd, Camerasport Photo Sales

4. Andrew Hughes 8 Really strong game on the left side of the back three for the Welshman. Defended really well. Photo: Alex Dodd, Camerasport Photo Sales