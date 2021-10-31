The Preston North End team ahead of the minute's silence before kick-off at Deepdale

PNE player ratings: Preston North End 2 Luton Town 0

Preston North End won their second home Championship game on the bounce, beating Luton Town at Deepdale.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 8:00 am

Two first-half goals from Emil Riis gave the Lilywhites their victory, the Danish striker's opening goal a bit special.

There were several strong performances in the North End team, Riis, Ali McCann and Tom Barkhuizen among those to shine.

Daniel Iversen also made a stunning late save from a deflected shot to ensure a clean sheet.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the 2-0 victory.

1. Daniel Iversen 8

What a tremendous save from Naismith’s deflected shot, reacting to the change of direction in mid-dive. Superb stuff.

Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport

Photo Sales

2. Sepp van den Berg 7

This was his first league start in the centre of defence and the Dutch teenager played his part in shutting out the Luton threat.

Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport

Photo Sales

3. Patrick Bauer 7

A typical no-nonsense from the centre-half and only a good save in the opposite penalty box prevented him getting on the scoresheet.

Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport

Photo Sales

4. Andrew Hughes 7

The Welshman was very steady on the left side of the back three, clearing his lines and defending the box well.

Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport

Photo Sales
Luton TownDeepdaleAli McCannDaniel Iversen
Next Page
Page 1 of 4