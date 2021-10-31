PNE player ratings: Preston North End 2 Luton Town 0

Two first-half goals from Emil Riis gave the Lilywhites their victory, the Danish striker's opening goal a bit special.
There were several strong performances in the North End team, Riis, Ali McCann and Tom Barkhuizen among those to shine.
Daniel Iversen also made a stunning late save from a deflected shot to ensure a clean sheet.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the 2-0 victory.
1. Daniel Iversen 8
What a tremendous save from Naismith’s deflected shot, reacting to the change of direction in mid-dive. Superb stuff.
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
2. Sepp van den Berg 7
This was his first league start in the centre of defence and the Dutch teenager played his part in shutting out the Luton threat.
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
3. Patrick Bauer 7
A typical no-nonsense from the centre-half and only a good save in the opposite penalty box prevented him getting on the scoresheet.
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
4. Andrew Hughes 7
The Welshman was very steady on the left side of the back three, clearing his lines and defending the box well.
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport