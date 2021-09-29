Preston North End's Deepdale ground

PNE player ratings: Preston North End 1 Stoke City 1

Preston North End drew their fifth successive Championship game on Tuesday night, sharing the spoils with Stoke City at Deepdale.

By Dave Seddon
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 10:10 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 10:22 am

Nick Powell headed the Potters in front in the sixth minute, before Ben Whiteman's 38th minute free-kick levelled matters up.

It was Stoke who had the better of the game and the better chances, so this wasn't a draw which North End turned their nose up at.

Here are the PNE player ratings, with goalkeeper Daniel Iversen getting star billing.

1. Daniel Iversen 8

PNE's starman.The keeper made saves from Smith, Powell and Tymon over the course of the game, the one-on-one with Powell the pick of the bunch.

2. Jordan Storey 7

Another solid from the centre-half who played following intensive treatment on a back injury. Had a busy night with PNE on the back foot.

3. Patrick Bauer 7

Steady display at the back from the German defender, got a couple of good blocks in and cleared his lines.

4. Greg Cunningham 6

Drafted into the side on the left side of the back three. Lost track of Powell for Stoke's goal but settled into the role after that,

