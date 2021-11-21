North End warm-up ahead of the game against Cardiff City at Deepdale

PNE player ratings: Preston North End 1 Cardiff City 2

Preston North End were beaten by Cardiff City at Deepdale on Saturday.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 7:30 am

Sean Maguire gave PNE a second-minute lead but the Bluebirds swung the game in their favour after the break with goals from Mark McGuinness and substitute James Collins.

It was a second successive loss for North End, following-on from the 3-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the clash, with Alan Browne our man on the match.

1. Daniel Iversen 6

A spectator in the first half but much busier in the second. Left exposed for the equaliser and positioning not great for Cardiff’s winner.

2. Sepp van den Berg 6

The Dutch defender made a couple of important blocks as Cardiff upped the pressure but let McGuinness get in front of him for the first goal.

3. Patrick Bauer 6

The centre-half was steady in the first half and dealt well with Zimba but had more of a battle on his hands against substitute Collins.

4. Andrew Hughes 6

Strong first half against his home-town club but in line with his team-mates dropped off the pace in the second.

