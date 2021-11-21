PNE player ratings: Preston North End 1 Cardiff City 2

Sean Maguire gave PNE a second-minute lead but the Bluebirds swung the game in their favour after the break with goals from Mark McGuinness and substitute James Collins.
It was a second successive loss for North End, following-on from the 3-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest before the international break.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the clash, with Alan Browne our man on the match.
1. Daniel Iversen 6
A spectator in the first half but much busier in the second. Left exposed for the equaliser and positioning not great for Cardiff’s winner.
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
2. Sepp van den Berg 6
The Dutch defender made a couple of important blocks as Cardiff upped the pressure but let McGuinness get in front of him for the first goal.
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
3. Patrick Bauer 6
The centre-half was steady in the first half and dealt well with Zimba but had more of a battle on his hands against substitute Collins.
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
4. Andrew Hughes 6
Strong first half against his home-town club but in line with his team-mates dropped off the pace in the second.
Photo: Camerasport