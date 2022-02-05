PNE player ratings: Hull City 0 Preston North End 1

Cameron Archer's goal early in the second half delivered the 1-0 victory, delighting the large travelling PNE support.
It was a strong team performance, with Archer, Daniel Iversen, Andrew Hughes and Ben Whiteman in particular catching the eye.
Archer will get the headlines for his goal but Hughes was excellent at the back, while Iversen produced a superb first-half save.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the game.
1. Daniel Iversen 8
The goalkeeper made a superb save from Eaves at point-blank range at 0-0, somehow blocking with his thigh. Iversen also saved well early doors from Bernard.
Photo: Press Association
2. Sepp van den Berg 7
Stayed strong at the back when Eaves pulled over to his side to enter into a battle with him. He used the ball well going forward too.
Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport
3. Patrick Bauer 7
Nice and solid in the middle of the back three, Bauer won his battles and played his part in the clean sheet.
Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport
4. Andrew Hughes 8
Impressive performance from the Welshman on the left side of defence, he didn’t put a foot wrong. Only the woodwork denied him a goal at the other end. He's been so consistent this season.
Photo: Press Association