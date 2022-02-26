PNE player ratings: Coventry City 1 Preston North End 1

Daniel Johnson gave them the lead with an 89th minute penalty but Coventry pegged them back with an equaliser from Jacob Tavares in the seventh minute of stoppage-time.

It was so frustrating for the Lilywhites, some of the added-one time due to two home fans running on the pitch between the award of the penalty and Johnson scoring it.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the game, with defender Sepp van den Berg taking the starman award for the visitors.

1. Daniel Iversen 6 Relatively untroubled during the game in terms of shot-saving. The finish for the equaliser gave the PNE keeper no chance.

2. Sepp van den Berg 8 Very impressive display on the right hand side of the defence, comfortable in one-on-one situations, calm on the ball.

3. Liam Lindsay 6 Solid display at the heart of the defence but the red card blotted the Scotsman's copybook. The second yellow was soft, Gyokeres colliding with the hoardings making it look worse.

4. Andrew Hughes 7 Stuck to his task on the left, defended well but gave away the free-kick for the equaliser after losing his footing.