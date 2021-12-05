PNE player ratings: Blackburn Rovers 1 Preston North End 0

The Lilywhites were unbeaten in five previous visits to Ewood, winning three times and drawing twice. Their last defeat there came 20 years ago in January 2001.

Having had the better of the first half, North End fell behind in the 53rd minute to a Ben Brereton Diaz goal.

It was a lead Rovers sat behind the ball to defend and the visitors were unable to find a way through for an equaliser.

Here are the PNE player ratings, with captain Alan Browne the starman.

1. Daniel Iversen 7 Made a good late save from Brereton Diaz and a routine one from Buckley in the first half. Stood no chance with the goal. Photo: Camerasport Photo Sales

2. Jordan Storey 6 Played on the right hand side of the back three and was reasonable solid on a day when the conditions were tricky. Photo: Press Association Photo Sales

3. Liam Lindsay 6 Let Brereton Diaz run across him for the goal which will have disappointed him. Otherwise the Scot defended quite well. Photo: Press Association Photo Sales

4. Greg Cunningham 6 Cunningham filled the role on the left of the back three. Helped build play down that side in the first half. Taken off when the system changed. Photo: Press Association Photo Sales