PNE player ratings: Birmingham City 0 Preston North End 0

It wasn't a thriller but the Lilywhites stretched their unbeaten run in Championship and Carabao Cup to eight matches.
Here are the PNE player ratings, with Jordan Storey our stand-out player.
1. Daniel Iversen 7
Pulled off a good save from Maxime Colin early in the second half, parrying his shot on the line. Commanded his box well, another clean sheet.
Photo: Press Association
2. Jordan Storey 8
Strong performance at the back, read the game well and rarely missed a header. Starman for North End.
Photo: Press Association
3. Patrick Bauer 8
Impressive again in the centre of defence and not troubled by a broken nose. Only minus point was a booking in the first half.
Photo: Press Association
4. Andrew Hughes 7
Steady display at the back but one scare when the ball struck him and forced team-mate Ben Whiteman to clear off the line.
Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport