Preston North End and Birmingham City players take to the pitch at St Andrew's

PNE player ratings: Birmingham City 0 Preston North End 0

Preston North End brought back from a point from their clash with Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 7:30 am

It wasn't a thriller but the Lilywhites stretched their unbeaten run in Championship and Carabao Cup to eight matches.

Here are the PNE player ratings, with Jordan Storey our stand-out player.

1. Daniel Iversen 7

Pulled off a good save from Maxime Colin early in the second half, parrying his shot on the line. Commanded his box well, another clean sheet.

Photo: Press Association

2. Jordan Storey 8

Strong performance at the back, read the game well and rarely missed a header. Starman for North End.

Photo: Press Association

3. Patrick Bauer 8

Impressive again in the centre of defence and not troubled by a broken nose. Only minus point was a booking in the first half.

Photo: Press Association

4. Andrew Hughes 7

Steady display at the back but one scare when the ball struck him and forced team-mate Ben Whiteman to clear off the line.

Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport

