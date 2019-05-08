What Preston North End boss Alex Neil wants to see from Alan Browne next season

Preston manager Alex Neil wants to see Alan Browne add more consistency to his play next season.

Although Neil thought Browne improved as a player in the campaign just finished, he did not always hit top note.

The Irishman had spells of injury early in the season and again towards the end but made 41 appearances and netted 12 goals – one behind top scorer Callum Robinson.

Neil said: “Browney will be happy with the season but I still think there is more to come from him.

“He’s been a bit sporadic in that he’s played really well at times and maybe not so well at others.

“I thought he was more consistent last year than he has been this season.

“Saying that, I think he has got better as a player and we need to get that better player seen on a more consistent basis.

“He is another one of the players who has suffered from niggles this season and so has not been at his peak in some of the games.”

Browne’s strongest spell of the campaign came in mid-season.

Eight of his goals came in a four-month spell, when he scored in three away games in a row at Queens Park Rangers, Stoke and Bolton.

In the 2-1 win at Middlesbrough in March, he tore two ligaments in his ankle.

The 24-year-old managed to get back playing in less than four weeks but struggled to pick up his form.

He was rested for the two games over Easter, returning to face Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford.

Browne’s volley in the 2-2 draw with Bolton at Deepdale in September was voted by PNE fans as goal of the season.

The midfielder’s summer break will be shorter than most of his team-mates after he was named in the Republic of Ireland squad for a training camp in Portugal along with Sean Maguire and Robinson.

They could also feature in the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Denmark and Gibraltar.