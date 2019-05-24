Wembley memories for Preston North End - it was four years ago today
Preston North End won the League One play-off final four years ago today, beating Swindon Town 4-0 at Wembley.
Have a look back at some pictures from on and off the pitch on that glorious afternoon under the Wembley arch.
1. On the red carpet
Preston and Swindon line-up for the National Anthem before kick-off at Wembley
2. Always in our hearts
Sir Tom Finney is remembered in a big way by Preston supporters at Wembley in May 2015
3. In you go.....
The Swindon goalkeeper can only watch as Jermaine Beckford's shot nestles in the net
4. We are going up!
PNE midfielder Neil Kilkenny celebrates at Wembley
