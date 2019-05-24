Preston North End players lift the League One play-off final trophy at Wembley in 2015

Wembley memories for Preston North End - it was four years ago today

Preston North End won the League One play-off final four years ago today, beating Swindon Town 4-0 at Wembley.

Have a look back at some pictures from on and off the pitch on that glorious afternoon under the Wembley arch.

Preston and Swindon line-up for the National Anthem before kick-off at Wembley

1. On the red carpet

Sir Tom Finney is remembered in a big way by Preston supporters at Wembley in May 2015

2. Always in our hearts

The Swindon goalkeeper can only watch as Jermaine Beckford's shot nestles in the net

3. In you go.....

PNE midfielder Neil Kilkenny celebrates at Wembley

4. We are going up!

