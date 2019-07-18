Weekend friendly action: Chorley FC face Wigan Athletic, Bamber Bridge FC at AFC Blackpool

Chorley continue their build-up to the new National League season on Saturday when Wigan Athletic send an Under-23s side to Victory Park.

Jamie Vermiglio’s men went down 2-0 to Preston North End on Tuesday evening, Alan Browne and Graham Burke goals doing the damage.

The Magpies beat Longridge Town 4-0 last weekend, which was their fourth successive victory of pre-season, and they will hope to get back on the winning track against Wigan’s youngsters (3pm kick-off).

Elsewhere, Bamber Bridge are away to AFC Blackpool, in a game to be played at AFC Fylde’s Mill Farm complex on the 4G surface (3pm).

The change of venue is because AFC Blackpool’s pitch is not yet ready.

Charnock Richard entertain Clitheroe.

Garstang travel to Slyne with Hest for their pre-season friendly, and Longridge Town are at Euxton Villa.

AFC Fylde cross the Pennines to face Ossett United, while Burscough make the short trip to Vauxhall Motors.

Jim Bentley’s Morecambe side play a behind-closed-doors fixture at Everton Under-23s.