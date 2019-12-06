Weekend betting: Why Preston North End are worth a punt at QPR

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action in the Premier League, Championship and horseracing.

North End have now lost their last three and look like a bit of confidence is missing as well as one or two players.

It was a cruel end to be robbed of a point in midweek though they will head to the capital confident enough, taking on a QPR side who haven’t won in seven.

I fancy them to get back on track here, you don’t just become a poor side overnight.

Should he get a start Billy Bodin could be value to score first at 7/1, whilst North End to leave with a 2-1 win can be backed at 9/1.

It’s always nice to get a winning treble and I hope a few got on last weekend – it would be nice to double it up with another this week of course.

Looking at the early kick-off on Saturday, I like the look of Chelsea at Goodison Park where you can get just better than

Evens are priced at 21/20 for the away side.

Everton are in dire straits after being hammered in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield – but I can’t see them getting one here.

Chelsea’s young side look good for a goal or two and the back four at Everton look good for conceding a few.

Moving on, another away side I think look a huge price are Crystal Palace at 11/5 to win at struggling Watford.

I mentioned last weekend I feel Palace are a decent outfit, though the bookies look willing to take them on again.

Just like they did at Burnley, Palace will be targeting this for three points and they look good value to get them.

With two decent prices already in, the safest option to complete the treble must be Premier League leaders Liverpool away at Bournemouth.

Even at ½ they look good value given how ruthless they are in front of goal and it’s hard to see how they won’t leave the South Coast with yet another win.

The treble pays around 9/1 and another this weekend would be most welcome.

Top quality jumps racing at Sandown sees the famous Tingle Creek at 3:00.

It’s an intriguing renewal this year, with the classy DEFI DE SEUIL currently an 11/8 chance to put his rivals to the sword.

There have been some suggestions he might find it a bit short distance wise, though he is such a machine I can’t see him getting beat myself.

If they keep eight in the race, it will be a decent each way market to get involved in and the upcoming Nicky Henderson star JANIKA could be value at 8/1 to run a massive race.

Enjoy your weekend folks, wrap up warm and keep the punting fun.