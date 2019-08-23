Weekend betting: Why our man is backing Preston North End to beat Sheffield Wednesday

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the sporting action in the Championship, Premier League and racing at York

Preston had another fine home win in midweek against a poor Stoke City outfit.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

The visitors weren’t done any favours by their keeper, though North End looked ruthless in attack and composed at the back.

The manager has options in his squad and he isn’t afraid to use them. Daniel Johnson is looking like a new signing, where he is allowed to have a free role stalking the opposition for mistakes and pouncing.

I think Sheffield Wednesday will be their toughest test at home yet and it will be interesting to see how Paul Gallagher and the squad are feeling after playing out a high-tempo game on Wednesday.

The Owls won on Tuesday at home and have the benefit of an extra day’s rest. I’m going to back North End to post three out of three at home though, and think they look a good price at 6/4.

For a first goal scorer the man of the moment, Johnson can be backed at 11/1 to score first, which looks very good value.

The match of the weekend sees Arsenal head to Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp’s ruthless Reds.

It’s not the easiest of games to get involved in for punters with Liverpool being odds on at around ½, whilst both teams to score will be similar.

Combining the two scenarios is probably the best advice here at 13/8, which will easily slot into an accumulator.

I can’t see the visitors getting anything in terms of points, though you can never rule out the Gunners getting a goal.

Chelsea head to East Anglia for the lunchtime kick-off, looking for their first win of the season at Norwich.

The Canaries surprised me last weekend and their striker Teemu Pukki looks like he will score in any league.

The size of the task ahead will be dawning on Blues boss Frank Lampard, with his young side looking like they miss that bit of experience.

I would back them to win here however and see the win and both-teams-to-score market as the best option, where the Blues are a 5/2 shot.

To complete a win and both-teams-score treble, I’m going to go to North London on Sunday where Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United, who have been struggling after Steve Bruce replaced Rafa Benitez in the summer. This is another case of the away side being capable of a goal – though not much else.

Likewise, Tottenham look like they will concede this season, with goals not a problem for themselves.

That’s a 2/1 chance and the treble pays 25/1. If we can get the interest rolling over to Sunday then we have a run for our money.

The Ebor at York is always a tricky wide-open handicap, so it tends to be wise to back each-way.

One I like the chances of is William Haggas’ Raheen House.

The Sea The Stars gelding is an 8/1 shot and has been placed twice on the Knavesmire this summer and with classy jockey James Doyle on board, I think he could go close again this weekend.

Have a great weekend folks and enjoy a the action.

Premier League Treble: Liverpool Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur – 25/1