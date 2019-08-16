Weekend betting: Best odds for Preston North End’s trip to South Wales

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye the sporting action with the Premier League, Championship and racing in focus this weekend

It’s a tricky trip down to South Wales for North End, with Swansea never being an easy place to go to.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

I was impressed by the way they bounced back last weekend though and it wouldn’t be a surprise should PNE go and win.

It will be interesting to see what side Alex Neil goes with, though he should definitely start Sean Maguire and the Irishman can be backed at 6/1 to score first.

That would be my bet for the game rather than try to pick a match outcome.

With the football season now well under way, punters have had a chance to see who looks like getting off to a good start and who doesn’t.

The odds-makers will already be adjusting to last weekend’s results and a team who could already be feeling the pressure if they lose this weekend is Chelsea.

It’s not an easy first game at home for Frank Lampard in Leicester and he will be well aware of the quality the Foxes can bring. Whilst they didn’t look terrible last weekend, it is a young Chelsea side and the 4/1 for Leicester to pile on the pressure looks overpriced to me.

Another away side I feel represents value is Newcastle at league new boys Norwich, at 5/2.

It would be harsh to judge the Canaries after an opening day loss at Anfield though Steve Bruce will be targeting this for the three points and they looked more than capable at times against Arsenal last weekend. For what looks like a game in the balance it looks a big price.

Everyone seemed to react to Manchester United’s win over Chelsea in a very positive way. Fans will be dreaming of a good start to the season and top four finish whilst punters will be looking to back them again. Whilst it was a good win though, I wouldn’t rush to back them away at Wolves myself. A good win at home is one thing though to consistently do it every week takes time for a new side.

It should be business as usual for the standout two teams in the league, Liverpool and Manchester City. If you were to bundle these two up with Newcastle it will pay a tasty 6/1 for a Saturday treble!

On the racing front it’s the St Wilfrid weekend at Ripon, one of my favourite northern meetings of the year. Mark Johnston’s LAKE VOLTA looks an intriguing runner in this.

He’s coming back up north, dropped in class after runs at Goodwood and Ascot, and could put on a good show here. He has won on soft before and the odds of around 12/1 looks a great each way price.

The Hungerford Stakes at Newbury sees an interesting race across the age groups and Godolphin’s three year old Dubawi colt SPACE BLUES looks worthy of an investment at around 4/1.

His season has hit the crossbar a tad after going to France and getting placed twice. He’s back on home soil now though and has won on soft. If more rain comes he could get his nose in front here.

Have a great weekend folks enjoy the action and if you do have a punt, as always, sensibly.