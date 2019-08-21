We got what we deserved - Preston boss Alex Neil hails 3-1 win over Stoke City and gives update on injury sustained by Louis Moult

Preston boss Alex Neil was a happy man as his team swept aside Stoke City 3-1 at Deepdale on Wednesday night.

Goals from Daniel Johnson, Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop ensured the three points headed North End's way, James McLean's late effort a mere consolation.

Neil was particularly pleased to see his men rewarded for their good play, especially after his side did not get what they deserved on saturday when they lost 3-2 at Swansea City.

"I think after Saturday, that was tough to take for us because we played great but didn't get what we deserved.

"We didn't take our chances, but against Stoke I thought we were clinical."

Without the services of striker Louis Moult, who the manager confirmed has ruptured his cruciate knee ligament and is likely to be out for the season, and concussion victim Sean Maguire, Neil had to make changes and surprised a few spectators by opting to use Tom Barkhuizen as a sole striker.

He was supported by wide players Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop, while Daniel Johnson played in an advanced midfield role.

"We had to change it up because obviously we were missing a few players and that always puts things at risk a little bit because it's not something we have really done before.

"But i thought the lads carried it out great."

On Moult, who was stretchered off against Swansea at the weekend, Neil added: "He's done his cruciate ligament so it's going to be season threatening for Louis.

"It's a similar scenario to Josh Harrop, he wasn't in the squad and I put him straight in hoping that hunger would come through.

"And it did, he didn't let anyone down and then he's picked up a horrific injury that's nothing do with anything in particular.

"He just tried to take the ball and his planted foot sort of went away from him."