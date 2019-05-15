Swoop for Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson by Preston North End looks unlikely

Preston North End have been linked again with Oldham Athletic centre-back George Edmundson but a move for him looks unlikely as things stand.

The 21-year-old was said to have crossed North End’s radar in January and they are one of seven clubs reported to be showing an interest ahead of the summer.

It is understood though, that while PNE have watched him several times there is no current interest on their part.

They are looking to go down the route of adding more experienced to the squad.

PNE boss Alex Neil is of the view that he needs to bring in players with Championship know-how to help bring the best out of a young squad.

Edmundson could well have fitted PNE’s buying model of recent transfer windows where, in the main, younger players were recruited from the lower divisions.

Other clubs linked with him by the media in the last few days include Rangers, Derby, Stoke, Wigan, Millwall and Hull, that long list perhaps a sign of an agent drumming up interest rather than anything concrete.

Edmundson came through the youth system at Oldham and had a loan spell with AFC Fylde in 2017.

This season he played 54 games for the Latics.

Preston had Ben Davies and Jordan Storey as their first-choice pairing in the centre of defence from January onwards, backed up by Paul Huntington on the bench.

Huntington only got on the pitch once from January until the end of the season, as a late sub in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Tom Clarke was another option at the back, playing a number of games in the first half of the campaign.

But a knee injury kept him out of action from the 3-1 win at Millwall onwards.

So it could be that Neil wants to recruit at the back, perhaps with an eye on more experience.