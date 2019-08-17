Swansea City 3 Preston North End 2: Recap of all the action at the Liberty Stadium Preston manager Alex Neil at the Liberty Stadium Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End went down to defeat against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. For a recap of all the action in South Wales, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh the page. Swansea City 3 Preston North End 2 - Match report as the Lilywhites go down to defeat in an enthralling clash at the Liberty Stadium Dave Seddon’s Preston North End Press View: Jonathan Gould’s experience can be crucial