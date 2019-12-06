Spurs join race for £20m-rated Leeds United ace, Nottingham Forest to battle Watford over Crystal Palace striker, Tottenham Hotspur tipped to make move for Leeds United star - Championship rumours

These are the latest headlines:

Turkish side Trabzonspor are said to be preparing a January raid for Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, who has scored five goals in 19 games for his side so far this season. (Sport Witness)

As Sheffield Wednesday's dispute with the EFL over the controversial sale of Hillsborough rumbles on, it has been claimed that the Owls could be docked as many as 21 points, or even be slapped with an automatic relegation. (The Athletic)

Nottingham Forest are battling Watford to secure Crystal Palace striker Conor Wickham on loan. He's previously had temporary spells with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United. (Telegraph)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that he's turned down a host of high-profile jobs in recent times, and has urged the club to show him the same faith despite their current struggles. (The 72)

Swansea City are believed to have made contact with Liverpool over a loan move for their starlet striker Rhian Brewster, which could scupper Leeds United's hopes of sealing the deal. (Wales Online)

Derby County's veteran defender Curtis Davies has admitted that he harbours hopes of one day returning to his boyhood club Luton Town, either as a player or manager in the future. (Dunstable Today)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay at City Ground until 2023. (BBC Football)

Birmingham City look likely to lose loanee defender Jake Clarke-Salter in the January transfer window, with his parent club Chelsea ready to recall him due to a lack of first team football at St. Andrews. (Telegraph)

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to pursue a move for Leeds United's star loanee Ben White in the summer, as their new manager Jose Mourinho looks to freshen up their back line. (Football Insider)