Slaven Bilic couldn't see penalty decision that gave West Bromwich Albion the win over Preston North End

Slaven Bilic has said that he couldn't really see the incident in which his side were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute of the Championship clash at Deepdale.

West Bromwich Albion were awarded the spot kick controversially, with replays showing there was very little, if anything in the challenge.

Kyle Edwards was adjudged to have been brought down by Declan Rudd who hesitated before coming out, and then seemed to pull out of his attempt to claim the ball.

Charlie Austin stepped up to score the only goal of the game, right as the 90 minutes expired.

Albion boss Bilic said that he didn't see the incident, with surprisingly differing opinions in both camps, but knows the importance of the result, as Preston's unbeaten home record comes to an end.

He said: "I didn’t see that.

"I don’t know to be fair, (it’s hard) to see all the way from where I was.

"The funny thing, someone from their bench said it was a penalty, someone from our club said that he wasn’t sure.

"It is a big result, we knew where we were coming.

"We’re doing well at home but we’re nowhere near them.

"They have the best record, or they had, 7-2-0.

"It’s not after three games, that’s after nine games.

"So we knew where we were coming.

"Straight away from the start of the game it was us.

"We came here with respect, we had to stop the long balls and all that transition. We came to win the game.

"In the first half we were very dominant, the only thing we were lacking was the quality in the last third.

"I didn’t expect it to be that one sided a game in the first half, I told the guys to raise the tempo and be patient, and come on and all that.

"But in the second half they (Preston) improved.

"I wouldn’t say they were better than us but they improved from the first half, especially in the first 15, 20 minutes, they had their moments.

"They were better on the second balls, they had a few corners, a few corners, they were winning fouls.

"Especially when you’re playing at home, they had that quality."

Bilic believes that both sides would have been happy with a point from the game but insisted that if anyone did deserve to win the contest, it was his side.

The Croatian thought that the game opened up towards the end and it meant his side had to gamble.

"In the last 20 minutes it was a game," the 51-yea-old explained.

"Not all us but pretty much all us.

"We risked and we basically camped in their half of the pitch.

"It’s very hard to defend when those attacks are coming in waves, you are getting deeper and deeper.

"To be fair, in the moment when we’re pushing for it and the clock is ticking out you think ‘okay, a point is good here.’

"I wasn’t extremely happy but just don’t concede a goal.

"Then we scored.

"Towards the end of the game it was like the same as the first half.

"We definitely didn’t deserve to lose this game.

"If any team deserved to win, it was us.

"But when it comes so late in the game, with us not creating and missing so many chances, then a point for them would also be okay."