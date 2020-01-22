Sheffield United to battle Celtic and Rangers for Stoke City forward, Southampton lead race to sign Queens Park Rangers starlet, Premier League sides target £7m Bristol City ace - Championship rumours

These are the latest headlines from around the league today:

Leeds United's chances of signing reported target Adri Embarba look to have taken a hit, with his club, Rayo Vallecano, holding out for his £8.5m release to be matched. (HITC)

Burnley are understood to have knocked back loan offers from the likes of Middlesbourgh and Fulham for defenderBen Gibson, despite the player make just one appearance since signing in 2018. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

Sheffield United look set to challenge Celtic and Rangers for Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, with the Blades ready to pay a significant sum to land the 20-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham and Bournemouth are understood to be battling it out for Huddersfield Town forward Isaac Mbenza. He's yet to find his feet in English football since arriving from Montpellier in 2018. (L'Equipe)

A number of top tier sides are said to be circling Bristol City ace Josh Brownhill, after it emerged that a clause in his contract will seem him become available for just £7 million the summer. (Bristol Post)

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town's Adama Diakhaby on loan until the end of the season. The 23-year-old was previously on the books at Ligue 1 outfit Monaco. (BBC Sport)

Sheffield United have confirmed the acquisition of full-back Jack Robinson from Nottingham Forest. He is the Blades second signing of the window, following Jack Rodwell's signing earlier in the month. (Sheffield Star)

Southampton are believed to be leading the race to sign Queens Park Rangers starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has scored four goals and made four assists so far this season. (Football Insider)

Luton Town look to have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Augsburg defender Reece Oxford, after reports emerged suggesting that transfer rivals Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in the player. (Northern Echo)