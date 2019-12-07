QPR boss Mark Warburton has no doubts about Preston North End quality

Mark Warburton was full of praise for a Preston North End side that was comfortably beaten by Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Ebere Eze gave the home side the lead in the first half, getting onto a Geoff Cameron lob over the top to score a rebound from his own initial shot.

Another controversial penalty in the second half gave Eze the chance to double his tally, which he did with a confidently took penalty.

The loss means that North End have currently lost their last four league games in a row.

Despite being well below par this afternoon, Warburton appreciates the ability of PNE, which made the result all the more pleasing for the QPR boss.

He said: “They’re a very good team, that was a good result today by us, a great performance by the players.

“I have no doubt about Preston, they’re up there for a reason.

“You don’t get to sixth by Christmas by a fluke.

“They won the first three games and they’ve lost the next three games, they came here desperate to get a victory.

“So we knew what we faced.

“They’re very good at what they do and they have very experienced players in their squad.

“I’m delighted for our players and our supporters because that was a good result.”

QPR kept their first clean sheet of the season against PNE, who had Darnell Fisher, Ben Davies, Patrick Bauer, Paul Gallagher and Daniel Johsnon all unavailable through injury.