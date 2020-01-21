Preston North End youth-team keeper Jimmy Corcoran gives the thumbs-up to team-mate Ethan Walker

Preston North End youth team goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran saluted the display of team-mate Ethan Walker as PNE’s Under-18s made it through to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Walker scored both of the Lilywhites’ goal in Monday night’s 2-0 win over Oxford United at Deepdale.

PNE youth-team winger Ethan Walker

The first came from the penalty spot, Walker taking it ‘Panenka’ style with a chip over the U’s keeper.

His second goal saw him get on the end of a Lewis Coulton cross to find the net.

Reflecting on the victory, Corcoran said: “You can’t really ask for much more – I kept a clean sheet and the lads did the business at the other end scoring two goals.

“We’ve made the fifth round two years in a row and we’ve got Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park next.

“What a player Ethan Walker is. To have the confidence to take a penalty like that is amazing.

“Fair play to Ethan, he played very well and was the man of the match.

“I could see the penalty perfectly from the other end and I was wondering whether it would hit the crossbar.

“Fortunately, it went under the bar and into the net.

“Ethan is a cracking player, fast and strong. Even taking shots in training, I hate facing him because his shots are so powerful – they move a lot.

“He is a quality player and deserved his opportunity last season in the first team.

“In the future I definitely think he will be one to watch.”

Corcoran, who hails from Meath in the suburbs of Dublin, is a second-year scholar at North End.

Later in the season he will find out whether he is to be offered a professional contract.

“I’m coming into the last couple of months of my scholarship,” said the 17-year-old.

“Hopefully I will get a professional contract.

“I’ve been playing well recently, since the new year, so fingers crossed.”

Of PNE’s youth players, Corcoran is one of the furthest from home. But he feels nicely settled in Lancashire.

“My mum and dad come over quite regularly. They were here for the cup game,” said Corcoran.

“I’m in digs with the other lads including Brian McManus and Adam O’Reilly who are the other two Irish lads. Brian is a cracking player.

“ He was unfortunate with injuries last year but this season he has been out of this world.

“He is that kind of player who does a job in the middle of breaking up play.”