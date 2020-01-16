Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly set to go on loan to Bristol Rovers

Preston are hoping a spell of football away from Deepdale can help the development of Josh Ginnelly.

The winger looks set to join Bristol Rovers on loan today after finding first-team chances hard to come by in his 12 months with PNE.

Ginnelly, 22, has made only nine appearances since last January’s arrival from Walsall.

He was signed very much as a ‘project’ – that is how Alex Neil described Ginnelly when he signed for a fee in the region of £50,000.

And having been on the fringes of the North End squad, a run of games back in League One can hopefully push him on.

This season Ginnelly has made four appearances, including his first start in a North End shirt.

That start came against Hull City in the League Cup in August when he played as an emergency left-back.

He featured as a substitute in two other cup matches against Bradford and Manchester City.

Ginnelly’s one taste of the Championship this campaign was coming on in the 3-3 draw with Bristol City.

Last season he made five appearances from the bench, having waited until April’s Gentry Day at West Bromwich Albion for his PNE debut.

Ginnelly, nicknamed ‘Gino’, has competition for the wide roles in Neil’s squad.

Scott Sinclair’s arrival has increased the competition but speaking after doing that deal, Neil said the intention was to get Ginnelly a loan spell before Sinclair signed from Celtic.

Said Neil: “The plan was to get Josh out to play and get him games anyway.

“Scott arriving is not going to change Josh’s situation.”

It is understood that Bristol Rovers got in touch over the weekend about Ginnelly.

The player met with them on Tuesday to discuss the loan and it is hoped the deal can be done today.

When Ginnelly comes back in the summer he will have another year left on his contract to continue to prove himself.

On the loan front, Jack Armer yesterday headed out of Deepdale and up to Lancaster for a second time.

The 18-year-old defender was on loan with the Dolly Blues from August through to late November.

Neil recalled him when injuries reduced his defensive options, with Armer named on the bench for the 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich.

Armer will now spend the rest of the season with Lancaster.

He impressed in his first spell there, playing 22 times and scoring three goals.

Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for Tuesday’s rearranged visit to Barnsley. Seats cost £23 for adults, £16 for seniors and 19-21 year-olds, £10 for 12-18s and £5 for Under-12s.