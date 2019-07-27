Preston North End winger Billy Bodin ready to resume training

Billy Bodin is set to resume training on Monday after missing Preston North End's win over Newcastle United at Deepdale.

The winger wasn't risked against the Magpies having hyper-extended his knee in last Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley.

It was the same knee in which he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament 12 months ago, hence an air of caution from North End manager Alex Neil.

Speaking after the 2-1 win against Newcastle, Neil said: "Billy has just got a bit of residual pain on that knee which is frustrating because I would liked to have played him either on Friday or today which we didn't manage to do.

"He should be training on Monday.

"We had the knee re-scanned for everyone who are going to spread rumours which aren't true.

"There are no problems with the knee at all.

"It is just that when it is a bit sore and with the history Billy has got, it is just sensible I think to be cautious with him."

Josh Ginnelly also missed North End's last two friendly games but his injury is not a serious one.

Neil said: "Josh has got a kick on the foot. It's not a problem.

"We got 11 lads 90 minutes today, a lot played 90 at Fleetwood, so we're not too bad."