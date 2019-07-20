Preston North End v Southampton team news

Preston North End returned to Deepdale to host Premier League side Southampton on Saturday.

Lilywhites manager Alex Neil was able to recall Tom Clarke to the side after the skipper missed last Tuesday night's game at Chorley with a stomach bug.

There was also a return on the bench for Brad Potts, the midfielder yet to play in any of the pre-season friendlies after having knee surgery towards the end of last season.

Billy Bodin made his first start at Deepdale for 12 months after missing the whole of last season with a knee ligament injury.

Summer signing Patrick Bauer was named among the substitutes.

Connor Ripley got the nod between the posts, with Declan Rudd on the bench.

PNE: Ripley, Clarke, Storey, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Johnson, Bodin, Browne, Barkhuizen, Maguire. Subs: Earl, Moult, Harrop, Gallagher, Rafferty, Ginnelly, Ledson, Burke, Stockley, Bauer, Huntington, Potts, Rudd.

Southampton: Gunn, Cedric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand, Bednarek Smallbone, Hojbjergm Obafemi, Long, Ings. Subs: Armstrong, Reed, Redmond, Klarer, O'Connor, Sims, Johnson, Vokins, Lewis.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)