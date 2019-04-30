Preston fans in the Alan Kelly Town End before the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday fans' gallery

Preston North End ended their Deepdale campaign with a 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Did our snapper catch you on camera at the game? Scroll down our fans' photograph gallery.

PNE supporters during the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

1. Watching on

PNE supporters during the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Two Preston fans ahead of the six-goal thriller against Sheffield Wednesday

2. Calm before the storm....

Two Preston fans ahead of the six-goal thriller against Sheffield Wednesday
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
PNE fans applauding their team

3. Round of applause

PNE fans applauding their team
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A couple of PNE fans get ready to watch the game against Sheffield Wednesday

4. Standing up

A couple of PNE fans get ready to watch the game against Sheffield Wednesday
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4