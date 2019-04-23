Preston North End Tuesday round-up - All the news from Deepdale, where PNE stand in the Fair Play table, Alex Neil wants North End to cut out the red cards, reaction from the defeat to Wigan Jordan Storey, Ben Davies and Joe Rafferty applaud the Preston fans at Wigan Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are dusting themselves down after Monday's derby defeat to Wigan and must now focus on Saturday's Deepdale clash with Sheffield Wednesday. For all the North End news and analysis, scroll down our live blog. Press F5 to refresh. Where do Preston North End stand in Championship’s Fair Play table? Boss Alex Neil demands that Preston North End put a stop to red cards