Preston North End to play Accrington Stanley in a friendly after Bolton Wanderers are forced to pull out

Preston North End will now play Accrington Stanley in a friendly on Tuesday evening after original opponents Bolton Wanderers had to pull out.

Bolton's players refused to play a friendly against Chester this week due to the ongoing financial issues at the club and are now unable to fulfil their clash with North End.

Accrington have been drafted in as replacements, with the game being played at Lancashire FA's County Ground venue at Leyland - where the Bolton game would have been played.

All tickets already purchased for the game will still be valid, but those wishing to receive a refund can do so from the ticket office.

Tickets will remain on sale from the ticket office and will also be available on the night from the County Ground.