Preston North End striker Louis Moult hits the long road to recovery after undergoing knee surgery

Preston North End striker Louis Moult has started the long road to recovery from a serious knee injury.

Moult underwent surgery in York on Monday to repair the damaged cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury in the 3-2 defeat against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on August 17.

Stretching to try and meet a ball over the top of the Swansea defence into the box, all his weight went through his standing leg and that caused the ligament to tear.

Having not made the squad on the opening day of the season against Millwall, Moult had started the following game against Wigan and scored with a diving header in the 3-0 victory.

But then injury struck 25 minutes into the Swansea game and he had to be stretchered off.

Louis Moult is treated on the pitch after damaging his cruciate ligament against Swansea

Moult is likely to miss much of the season, if not all of it, but will take encouragement from the manner in which team-mates Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop have returned this season from the same injury.

Bodin missed all of last season after tearing his cruciate ligament in training, while Harrop did the same injury in last September's home defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Following the operation, Moult posted a picture on Twitter of himself in his hospital bed with the message 'Recovery starts here, #alwaysbelieving'.

Moult joined PNE from Motherwell for £450,000 in January 2018. He has started 16 games and come off the bench 24 times.