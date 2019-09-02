Preston North End striker Connor Simpson signs on loan for Accrington Stanley

Preston North End striker Connor Simpson has joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old is very much on the fringes of the first-team squad at North End and the loan to League One side Stanley will give him the chance for push for a run of first-team football.

Simpson was a £50,000 signing from Hartlepool United in January 2018 but he has made only brief substitute appearance for the first-team, that coming at Aston Villa a month after his arrival.

The teenager had a loan spell with Lancaster City towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign and then last season went on loan to Hyde United and Carlisle United.

While the transfer window has shut for Championship and Premier League sides, the deadline for clubs in League One and League Two to make signings is 5pm today.