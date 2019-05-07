Preston North End set to decide players' futures TODAY, Chelsea loanee bids an emotional farewell to Wigan as Norwich endure memorable Mike Bassett moment - Championship winners and losers

The Championship season is done and dusted - except for Leeds United, West Brom, Aston Villa and Derby County.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from an entertaining and action packed final day in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...

Despite narrowly missing out on the playoffs, Johnson retains the support of the Robins fans to mount another push next season, where he admitted he hopes to sign Tomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva and Kasey Palmer permanently.

Despite Villa heading into the playoff semi-final with West Brom on the back of a defeat to Norwich, Mings was feeling all the love at Villa Park with fans desperate for him to join permanently from Bournemouth.

OK, so were not sure Boro fans will agree with this. Having sold key players such as Adama Traore and Ben Gibson, Pulis claimed this seasons 7th place finish is a bigger achievement than last terms 5th place finish

Jubilant Derby secured the final playoff spot with a 3-1 win over West Brom, however Lawrence is facing potential action from the FA after he dived to earn and convert a penalty to notch the killer third goal.

The former Owls striker certainly wasnt holding back as current club Sheffield United celebrated promotion. He was captured initiating the infamous Mind the gap as Blades supporters surrounded the team coach at Stoke.

The Canaries paraded around the city after lifting the Championship title, though it proved to be more memorable than anyone could have imagined after the bus broke down! Mike Bassett, anyone?

With Leeds set to rekindle old flames with Derby in the playoff semi-finals, Bielsa lost his cool with a journalist after the defeat at Ipswich when he was asked if he planned to renew his pre-match scouting tactic - i.e. Spygate.

Wilder showed his class over the weekend. He was one of the first people to congratulate Norwich on their title success, 24 hours after sort of issuing an apology to Leeds amid his muppets comment (he blamed it on the alcohol)

The day couldnt have gone any better for James. Playing his last game before returning to Chelsea, he captained the side to a 1-0 win over Millwall, where he bidded an emotional send off in a passionate interview with Wigan Today.